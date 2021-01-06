PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
