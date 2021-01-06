PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of PNI stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

