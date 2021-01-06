DeVault (DVT) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One DeVault coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a total market cap of $273,151.64 and approximately $805.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeVault has traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005038 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001443 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005731 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000882 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

