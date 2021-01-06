The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Coca-Cola in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.91.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

