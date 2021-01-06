BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.
BZM stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $18.74.
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
