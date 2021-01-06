BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

BZM stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes.

