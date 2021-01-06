Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE NKG opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
