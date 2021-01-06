Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYV stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.71.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
