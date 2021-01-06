BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
