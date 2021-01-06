Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

