Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Read More: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.