Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.40. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

