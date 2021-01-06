Jonathan Murphy Purchases 195 Shares of Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($198.72).

Shares of Assura Plc (AGR.L) stock opened at GBX 77.90 ($1.02) on Wednesday. Assura Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Assura Plc (AGR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

