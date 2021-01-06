Insider Selling: CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Insider Sells 4,147,407 Shares of Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) insider William David Johns-Powell sold 4,147,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £248,844.42 ($325,116.83).
Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.40 ($0.12). The stock has a market cap of £14.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.75.
CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) Company Profile
