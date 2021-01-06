Insider Selling: CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Insider Sells 4,147,407 Shares of Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) insider William David Johns-Powell sold 4,147,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £248,844.42 ($325,116.83).

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.40 ($0.12). The stock has a market cap of £14.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.75.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

