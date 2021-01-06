iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.05

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 575.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

