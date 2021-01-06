Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $164.00

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.00 and last traded at $163.13, with a volume of 729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47,398 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

