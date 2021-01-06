Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $167.78

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.78 and last traded at $166.23, with a volume of 67056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after buying an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 472,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

