AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.60

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.60 and last traded at $135.91, with a volume of 541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.89.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

