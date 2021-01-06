CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.32

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.32 and last traded at $106.20, with a volume of 71 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get CorVel alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.93.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $89,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,630,307.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $297,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,650,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,762,174.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,080. 50.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.