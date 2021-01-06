Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.10

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 123627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -84.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,374,000 after acquiring an additional 556,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,071,000 after purchasing an additional 629,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,926,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Newell Brands by 20.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after buying an additional 2,146,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,331,000 after buying an additional 505,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

