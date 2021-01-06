Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $176.94

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.94 and last traded at $175.14, with a volume of 265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.41 and a 200-day moving average of $137.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $886,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $184,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

