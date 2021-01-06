Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.27

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.08 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.18 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envista Company Profile (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

