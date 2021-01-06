Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.27

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.08 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Envista Company Profile (NYSE:NVST)
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
