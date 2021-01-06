Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.26

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 19802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,708.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 666.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 82,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.