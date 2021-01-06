East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.26. East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 282,980 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$55.32 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.53.

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) Company Profile (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

