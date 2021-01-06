CF Energy Corp. (CFY.V) (CVE:CFY) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

CF Energy Corp. (CFY.V) (CVE:CFY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.58. CF Energy Corp. (CFY.V) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 8,800 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52.

About CF Energy Corp. (CFY.V) (CVE:CFY)

CF Energy Corp. operates as an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pipeline Natural Gas Sales and Liquefied Natural Gas Supply Distribution Sales; Vehicle Refueling; Natural Gas Direct Transmission; and Renewable and Smart Energy/Integrated Smart Energy.

