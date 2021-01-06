Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $9.45. Enlivex Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 603 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLV shares. ValuEngine cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $129.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

