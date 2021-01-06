China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.30. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Green Agriculture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.