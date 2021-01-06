TheStreet Downgrades Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) to C+

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

