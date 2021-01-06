PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.30. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 1,434 shares trading hands.

Specifically, VP Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $27,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 369,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 397,500 shares of company stock worth $573,540 over the last ninety days.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of PEDEVCO worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.