AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Shares Gap Down to $10.75

Shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $9.94. AeroCentury shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 7,491 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

