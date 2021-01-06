SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.80

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.74, with a volume of 11079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,857 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 502,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after buying an additional 117,535 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 215,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 85,309 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 212,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

