Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Gentex has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.