$0.03 EPS Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after buying an additional 2,552,086 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 38,627 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 406,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,795,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

