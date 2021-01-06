Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.98. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Plantronics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Plantronics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Plantronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plantronics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

NYSE:PLT opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

