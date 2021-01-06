Stakenet Price Tops $0.19 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $21.48 million and $92,099.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00262911 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00040779 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002020 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000121 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 116.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.46 or 0.01568526 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003236 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 165.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 112,988,918 coins and its circulating supply is 110,905,408 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

