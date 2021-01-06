SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $202,078.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularDTV

SNGLS is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

