Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Downgraded by Stephens

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Magellan Health stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. Magellan Health has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. FMR LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Magellan Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 9.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

