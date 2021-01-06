Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CALA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 656,881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 86.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 600.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

