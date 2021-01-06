Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

