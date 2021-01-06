$231.45 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report sales of $231.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.90 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $246.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $929.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $928.20 million to $931.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $975.00 million, with estimates ranging from $936.60 million to $995.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,622,973 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000.

AWI stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.27.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

