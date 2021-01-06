RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

RPM International has raised its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

