Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ABD opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £366.62 million and a P/E ratio of -21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.91. Aberdeen New Dawn has a 1-year low of GBX 179.59 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 337 ($4.40).

About Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L)

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

