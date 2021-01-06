Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ABD opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £366.62 million and a P/E ratio of -21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.91. Aberdeen New Dawn has a 1-year low of GBX 179.59 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 337 ($4.40).
About Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L)
