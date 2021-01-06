Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of VGM opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
