Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend by 83.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

