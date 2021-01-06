Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of APY stock opened at C$2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$497.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.29.

About Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

