Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.
Shares of APY stock opened at C$2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$497.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.29.
About Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO)
Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.