QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $180.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QCOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of QCOM opened at $152.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $161.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

