NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

NPTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NPTN stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $448.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,568,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 532,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

