Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) to “Hold”

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSGN. BidaskClub upgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of MSGN opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. MSG Networks has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 189.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the second quarter worth $145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth $197,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

