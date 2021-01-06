J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

JBHT opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

