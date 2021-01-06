Veros Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 141.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Veros token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00003393 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Veros has a market cap of $1.46 million and $213,254.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded up 359.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00028362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00118703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00253531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00509068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00252759 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016998 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

