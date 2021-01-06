Blur Price Reaches $0.0164 on Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $104,129.66 and $58,679.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00028362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00118703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00253531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00509068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00252759 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,693,706 coins and its circulating supply is 6,333,706 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.