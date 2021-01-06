BOOM Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, BOOM has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $6,210.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00028362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00118703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00253531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00509068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00252759 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016998 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 971,260,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,230,082 tokens. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

